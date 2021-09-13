Wolverine Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,702 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GHACU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

