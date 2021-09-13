WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,563. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRUS opened at $86.59 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

