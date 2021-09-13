WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 54.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 212.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $137.15 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,449,200 shares of company stock valued at $185,542,380. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

