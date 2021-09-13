WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $110.90 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

