William R. Thomas III Buys 4,000 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.