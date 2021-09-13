William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Bank of America initiated coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

CURV opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18. Torrid has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

