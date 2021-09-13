Wilder World (WILD) Price Tops $1.71 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003837 BTC on exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $121.65 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00152543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

