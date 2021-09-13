Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $215.74. 668,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $224.26. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $169.99 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

