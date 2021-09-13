Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.00.

WPM stock opened at C$56.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$72.13. The company has a market cap of C$25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

