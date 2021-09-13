Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 206.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,486 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $105,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

