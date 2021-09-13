Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,445. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26.

