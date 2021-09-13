Whalerock Point Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

