Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $762,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

