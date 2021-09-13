Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,747,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 723,960 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,678,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

