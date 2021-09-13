Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $541.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

