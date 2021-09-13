Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

WABC has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

