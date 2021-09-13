WePower 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,226.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. WePower has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $44,226.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00148491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00042890 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

