WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Up 13.8% This Week

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $139.17 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002516 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00123782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00176374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.67 or 1.00141044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.66 or 0.07140767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00908170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002963 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

