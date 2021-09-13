Wells Fargo & Company Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,750.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,550.56 on Monday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,592.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,471.51.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

