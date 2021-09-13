Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stake Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth $109,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Welbilt by 46.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.52. 17,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,619. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

