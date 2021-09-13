Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $302.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.33 and a 200-day moving average of $291.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

