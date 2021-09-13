Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of DWAS opened at $86.70 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.