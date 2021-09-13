Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $155.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $158.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

