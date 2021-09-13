Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 994 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,928,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 649,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $106.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $107.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

