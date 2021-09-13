Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 76658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.17).

Several equities analysts have commented on WJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £640.41 million and a PE ratio of 30.76.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Grenville Turner bought 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

