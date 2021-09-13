Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.06

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages have commented on WDH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $174,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $470,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

