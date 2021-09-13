Wall Street Games Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

