W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.