Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOYA stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

