VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,184.04

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $294,184.04 and approximately $750.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00149242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042820 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.