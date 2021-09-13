VIMworld Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.67 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $57.67 million and approximately $624,349.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00078787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00123073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151501 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

