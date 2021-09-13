Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $270.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $294.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

