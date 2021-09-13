Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 82,746 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.