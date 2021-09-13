Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 82,746 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

