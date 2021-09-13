Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,325 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

