Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,775 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

