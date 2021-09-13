Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,635 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,519,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,737 shares of company stock worth $1,121,150. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.