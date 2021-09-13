Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of 908 Devices worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,895 shares of company stock worth $4,340,497. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.