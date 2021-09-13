Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.