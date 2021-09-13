Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $295.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.35 and a 200-day moving average of $228.74. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.