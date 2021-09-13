Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $209,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

