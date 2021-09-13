Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $46.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

