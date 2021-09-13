Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,862,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,147,000 after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 24.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

