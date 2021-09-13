Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,999 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $125,923,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,872 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 506.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

