Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NYSE VRT opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

