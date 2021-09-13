Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NYSE VRT opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vertiv by 8.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vertiv by 54.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

