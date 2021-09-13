Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $841,358.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.03 or 0.07357707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.05 or 0.01404313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00396131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00125804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $249.06 or 0.00551616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.12 or 0.00483099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00340537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,753,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

