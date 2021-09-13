Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $382,833,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 655,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,775,438. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

