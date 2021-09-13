Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE VGR opened at $14.36 on Monday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.