Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,431. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

